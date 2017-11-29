MSD requesting 10 percent rate hike for next 4 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An ordinance allowing the Metropolitan Sewer District to increase rates an extra three percent will be introduced Thursday to Metro Council members.

"The entire system underneath Jefferson County is starting to crumble," said Barbara Sexton Smith, (D) Metro Council District 4, who is also a sponsor of the ordinance. "It was built 150 years ago to support 68,000 people. And we have more than 780,000 folks in our community."

Increasing rates to repair the system was originally brought up in 2016 but then tabled. Since then, MSD leaders have held 34 public meetings to explain to customers its 20-year Critical Repair Plan.

MSD's executive director said the current rates support basic needs, but there are "critical repair" projects that need more money up front for immediate attention. If the extra hike is approved, MSD would be able to repair pump stations in west Louisville, fix drainage problems across the county and replace the failing sewer system. Without the added funds, MSD would have to wait another eight years before having the resources to start.

MSD is currently allowed to increase rates by seven percent every year. Anything more than that needs Metro Council’s approval.

The ordinance would allow MSD to raise rates by ten percent for the next four years. That added three percent would create an estimated extra $180 million each year. Anything above ten percent would still need Metro Council’s approval. After four years, the rate increase would go back down to seven percent.

The ordinance's sponsors, Barbara Sexton Smith, David James, and Stuart Benson, said it has bipartisan support. They said this is a public safety issue that impacts everyone in the county.

Mayor Greg Fischer provided this statement in support of the ordinance:

"Protecting homes and businesses from flooding is essential for our citizens' well-being, safety, and future economic growth. MSD leadership and its board have worked the past year to educate the public on the need for a significant investment in our flood protection system including upgrades to viaducts, aging sewer system and our water quality treatment centers. What is needed now is a bipartisan consensus from the Metro Council to ensure the community supports this approach, an approximately $4 billion investment. We also need a consensus approach on a method for low-income and fixed-income citizens who need help paying the increased rate, which is $5 per month for the average customer. Councilmen David James and Stuart Benson and Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith are sponsoring this ordinance and have assured me they have the bipartisan votes to pass the legislation. I want to assure the council, that if they approve this critical ordinance, I will sign it."

-- Mayor Greg Fischer

Below is a copy of the ordinance:

