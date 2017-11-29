1 man dead after multi-vehicle crash on National Turnpike - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 man dead after multi-vehicle crash on National Turnpike

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a crash involving three vehicles in southwest Louisville.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on National Turnpike near Tolls Lane.

LMPD said a red Jeep broke down on the northbound lane of National Turnpike, and while it was being worked on, a tan car rear-ended the Jeep, causing it to hit the vehicle in front of it, which belonged to someone helping out. One of men working on the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.

National Turnpike was shut down for several hours in both directions while LMPD officers investigated the scene.

