Churchill Downs selling mobile gaming company for almost $1 billion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Churchill Downs Inc. has agreed to a $990 million deal to sell its mobile gaming subsidiary, Big Fish Games Inc.

The company said in a news release Wednesday that its board of directors approved the sale to Aristocrat Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Australian corporation Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close early next year.

The move comes only three years after Churchill Downs acquired Seattle-based Big Fish Games, once envisioned as growth engine for the company.

The release said proceeds from the transaction will be used for purposes that may include organic growth and acquisitions, debt reduction and up to $500 million in stock buybacks.

Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen said when the company purchased Big Fish in 2014 in a deal worth up to $885 million that the acquisition gave the company new products, customers, locations and growth opportunities.

Big Fish is the company's biggest division, accounting for 37 percent of its $1.3 billion of net revenue in 2016.

But in Wednesday's announcement, Carstanjen said Churchill Downs intends to redouble efforts around its "core" horse racing and gambling businesses.

"We will refocus our strategy on our core assets and capabilities including growing the Kentucky Derby, expanding the casino segment, TwinSpires.com and other forms of real money gaming, and maximizing our thoroughbred racing operations," Carstanjen said in the release.

