Jeffersonville man barricades himself in house after police chas - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville man barricades himself in house after police chase

Posted: Updated:
James Lawson James Lawson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man was arrested after running from police and locking himself inside his house.

Jeffersonville Police said officers tried to pull over 33-year-old James Lawson on Wednesday morning on 10th Street, but he took off and led them on a chase.

He was wanted on a warrant for felony robbery. Police said during the chase, Lawson got out of his car and ran to his home, where he barricaded himself inside for two hours.

Jeffersonville SWAT was called to the scene, and Lawson was arrested. He faces several charges, including resisting law enforcement.

