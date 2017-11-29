U of L professor says social media is fueling sexual assault accusations against high-profile men

Indiana has improved since the start of the college basketball season but not enough to beat top-ranked Duke.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Today Show co-host Matt Lauer is the latest high-profile man to be accused of sexual assault. He joins names like Harvey Weinsten, Kevin Spacey and Charlie Rose, among others, who face similar accusations.

But why are so many victims coming forward now and sharing their stories years later? Dr. Karen Freberg, an associate professor of strategic communications at the University of Louisville, said it has a lot to do with social media.

"As more people are coming forward to tell their stories, more people feel confident to be able to share openly," Freberg said. "And as a result, people and brands are taking action, saying, 'We will not tolerate this behavior.'"

Freberg said the power of social media has fueled this storm as information spreads like wildfire. One of the sparks, she said, can be traced back to the #MeToo campaign, which has been used to denounce sexual assault and harassment.

"They've been able to formulate this coalition and community," she said. "They feel comfortable sharing their stories, but they also want to take action, saying, 'This should not happen to anyone.'

"What we're finding here is this type of crisis and incident spreads virally. It spreads fast. And the immediate impact it has on someone's reputation is just devastating."

While Freberg said that while allegations could continue to come out against people in power, what has happened so far should serve as a warning to others.

"I think every industry should be watching this and just be proactive and ethical," she said. "Treating people well is important."

