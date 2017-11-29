U of L professor says social media is fueling sexual assault acc - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L professor says social media is fueling sexual assault accusations against high-profile men

Posted: Updated:
Matt Lauer Matt Lauer
Dr. Karen Freberg Dr. Karen Freberg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Today Show co-host Matt Lauer is the latest high-profile man to be accused of sexual assault. He joins names like Harvey Weinsten, Kevin Spacey and Charlie Rose, among others, who face similar accusations. 

But why are so many victims coming forward now and sharing their stories years later? Dr. Karen Freberg, an associate professor of strategic communications at the University of Louisville, said it has a lot to do with social media. 

"As more people are coming forward to tell their stories, more people feel confident to be able to share openly," Freberg said. "And as a result, people and brands are taking action, saying, 'We will not tolerate this behavior.'"

Freberg said the power of social media has fueled this storm as information spreads like wildfire. One of the sparks, she said, can be traced back to the #MeToo campaign, which has been used to denounce sexual assault and harassment.

"They've been able to formulate this coalition and community," she said. "They feel comfortable sharing their stories, but they also want to take action, saying, 'This should not happen to anyone.'

"What we're finding here is this type of  crisis and incident spreads virally. It spreads fast. And the immediate impact it has on someone's reputation is just devastating."

While Freberg said that while allegations could continue to come out against people in power, what has happened so far should serve as a warning to others. 

"I think every industry should be watching this and just be proactive and ethical," she said. "Treating people well is important."

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.