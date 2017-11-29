Owner of Haymarket Whiskey Bar files lawsuit against people accu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Owner of Haymarket Whiskey Bar files lawsuit against people accusing him of sexual assault

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of Haymarket Whiskey Bar in NuLu has filed a lawsuit against the people who accused him of rape on Facebook.

Matthew Landan's lawyer said a person posted a picture of Landan on Facebook on Nov. 13, saying, "Matthew Landan is a rapist."

Court papers say the person made false claims that other women were contacting her that they had been raped too. The lawsuit continues, saying that after the Facebook post, several other people made false claims about Landan.

After the accusations, the bar's manager said his staff quit, and the bar abruptly closed.

Landan's lawyer says the bar reopened Wednesday night after abruptly closing earlier this month. An LMPD officer was outside to make sure there weren't any problems.

