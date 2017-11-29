Proposed ordinance would give Louisville homeless camps 21-day notice before being cleared out

Indiana has improved since the start of the college basketball season but not enough to beat top-ranked Duke.

Indiana has improved since the start of the college basketball season, but not enough to defeat Duke.

BOZICH | Indiana better, just not better than top-ranked Duke

The tip from fellow students that alerted security about the gun.

Today Show co-host Matt Lauer is the latest high-profile man to be accused of sexual assault. He joins names like Harvey Weinsten, Kevin Spacey and Charlie Rose, among others, who face similar accusations.

A newly proposed ordinance by a Louisville Metro Council member would create a 21-day warning period for those living in homeless camps.

The Opal Nugget Ice Maker makes thin ice spheres, but for $500, the inventors at GE Appliances First Build in Louisville had no idea the little machine would become such a big seller.

One man is dead after a crash involving three vehicles in southwest Louisville.

The owner of Haymarket Whiskey Bar in NuLu has filed a lawsuit against the people who accused him of rape on Facebook.

Federal and local law enforcement officials say five Louisville residents suspected of being involved in gang activity have been indicted and arrested.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A newly proposed ordinance by a Louisville Metro Council member would create a 21-day warning period for those living in homeless camps.

Ninth district councilman Bill Hollander drafted the ordinance which states, “No department or Employee of Louisville Metro Government may displace a homeless person from a camp, until Louisville metro has given at least 21-days notice to the homeless persons living in the camp.”

Earlier this month, a camp in the Portland neighborhood was removed after giving residents just a 15-minute notice. Much of residents’ belongings, including photos and IDs, were collected, which left those living there with little or no personal belongings.

“We should really try to not let that happen if we can avoid by giving adequate notice,’ Hollander said.

Outreach groups have hesitation when it comes to the proposal, saying the homeless will be forced from downtown into neighboring areas.

“That is dangerous for other reasons, because there are no resources there," said Wendy Manganaro, who works with Fed with Faith, an outreach group that helps the city’s homeless. "So where are they going to shower? Where are they going to eat?”

The ordinance would not apply to places that already have posted no trespassing signs.

“Our sidewalk is our door, so we try to hide from society, and they still try to find us,” said Jeff Byrd, who said he and his brother have been living at a homeless camp near the intersection of East Jefferson and South Floyd Streets for years.

Hollander said shelters like Coalition for the Homeless and faith-based or street ministries would be contacted regarding the 21-day warning deadline. The shelters could then reach out to help those by offering those beds and a place to live provided space is available.

Hollander said the council is expected to take up the issue Dec. 14.

