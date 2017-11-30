Help decorate Jude's Jingle Tree!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB Meteorologist Jude Redfield needs your help!

This year he wants the community to help him decorate a Christmas tree that will be in the WDRB weather garden for the month of December. We're calling it Jude's Jingle Tree.

Just send or bring an ornament to the WDRB Studios, Monday thru Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. We are located at 624 West Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, KY 40203. Make sure you tell us your name and where you're from! If you have any special Christmas memories you'd like to share, be sure to include that as well.

The ornaments WILL NOT BE RETURNED. They will be donated to the Home of the Innocents after Christmas.

