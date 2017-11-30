KFC Yum! Center hosting job fair on Dec. 4 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KFC Yum! Center hosting job fair on Dec. 4

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- ESG Security & Event Services is looking to fill dozens of part-time positions at the KFC Yum! Center. 

The company that provides contract workers for the arena is holding a job fair Monday, Dec. 4 in the lobby of the Yum! Center. Two sessions will be held: one from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and another from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Positions available include: ticket takers, ushers and event security. 

Job seekers should bring two forms of ID as well as a birth certificate or social security card. Applications will be accepted and interviews will be conducted on the day of the job fair. Applicants must be at least 18 with a high school diploma or equivalent, with no felonies. 

If you can't attend Monday's job fair, you can complete an application online here: https://esgsecurity.com/services/louisville.  

