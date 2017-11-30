Tickets for Brad Paisley's March concert at KFC Yum! Center go o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Tickets for Brad Paisley's March concert at KFC Yum! Center go on sale in December

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Country music superstar Brad Paisley is performing in Louisville next March, and tickets go on sale soon. 

Tickets and VIP packages for the March 23, 2018 show at the KFC Yum! Center will be available Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. 

The show is part of Paisley's Weekend Warrior World Tour.

Also slated to perform at the show are special guests Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will also be available for sale starting Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.  For more information, visit: BradPaisley.com.

