DEA targets opioid abuse with new Appalachian field office in Louisville

DEA targets opioid abuse with new Appalachian field office in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency is targeting opioid abuse in Appalachia by establishing a new field office in Kentucky to oversee a region ravaged by overdose deaths.

The new Louisville field office will have a special agent in charge to oversee investigations in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. It will improve efforts in the Appalachian mountain region and streamline drug trafficking investigations. 

DEA Special Agent in Charge Chris Evans comes to Louisville from the agency's office in Detroit to lead the effort. He says it will allow the agency to put the attention and resources where they belong. 

"The difference is really the ability for us to react quickly to the threats in the area. And the ability for us to make those decisions quickly and timely," said Evans.   

The DEA uses its 360 Strategy that works with state and local law enforcement along with community outreach. Evans said, " The ability to attack the criminal organizations that are coming through the area is significantly important for us to do."

He adds that, "The goal is to make the community safe. That's really the bottom line of what this is all about is making the community safer. and given the opportunity to make those local and regional decisions to do that and the ability to do that quickly, speedily and be effective in the way we work with our counterparts."

The new Louisville office will have a total of 150 positions with 90 special agents in the three states. It will begin operations on Jan. 1.

The Appalachian region has been ground zero for the opioid problem in recent years. Overdose deaths were 65 percent higher among people in Appalachia than in the rest of the country in 2015, a recent Appalachian Regional Commission study found. 

Claudia Davis lost her 35-year-old son Brent to opioid addiction on July 29th of this year.  "From the time he was 13-years-old, I was planning his funeral." 

Davis said her son was sober the day before he died of an overdose. He had actually administered narcan to a fellow addict and saved his life. "He texted me and he said 'I love you mom.' I'm the son you raised. You can be proud of me now," she remembered. 

Davis says her son died of a fentanyl laced batch of heroin.  He was another victim of the nation's worst killer. In fact, the government ranks overdoses as the leading cause of death in adults under 50. 

"If we don't do something about this, you will be interviewing more and more and more mothers just like me who have lost their world," said Davis.

