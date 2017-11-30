Experience the holidays from long ago with Christmastide, 1816 at Locust Grove

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Croghan and Clark families and their friends welcome guests from near and far to Locust Grove for a special one-day only celebration of Christmastide, 1816.

On Saturday, December 2, 2017, Locust Grove comes alive with the sights, sounds, and smells of the season.

Locust Grove's corps of First Person Interpreters bring the residents of the historic house to life, as well as their friends and neighbors. Visitors will be able to talk to the Croghans about the news of the day - the recent election of James Monroe as the fifth president, the admission of Indiana to the union as the nineteenth state, and learn about life in the 19th century.

Guests can join in the dancing and period games, and will have the opportunity to stop in the hearth kitchen to watch meal preparations for the festive occasion.

The Holiday Crafts Market in the Visitors' Center will feature vendors selling period wares, including soap, leather goods, textiles, stoneware, wax portraits and more 19th century gifts for a 21st century life.

Christmastide, 1816

Saturday, December 2 from noon - 7 p.m.

Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for children, and FREE for children 6 and under

