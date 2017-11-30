Louisville man killed while fixing car on National Turnpike iden - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man killed while fixing car on National Turnpike identified

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner's office has released the name of the man who was killed Wednesday evening while repairing a broken down vehicle on National Turnpike. 

According to Jefferson County deputy coroner Rita Taylor, 23-year-old Mohamed Sam of Louisville died from multiple blunt force injuries. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:26 p.m. 

Police say Sam was helping to fix a red Jeep that was broken down in the northbound lanes of National Turnpike around 7 p.m. on Nov. 29. Police said Sam and another person were helping to fix the Jeep when the driver of another car didn't see the Jeep and rear-ended it, killing Sam.

It's not clear if Sam was the driver of the Jeep or just stopped to help.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.