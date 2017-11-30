Indianapolis councilman accused of child molesting requests special prosecutor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indianapolis councilman Jeff Miller is asking the court to appoint a special prosecutor in his child molesting case.

Fox 59 reports that Miller filed a petition in connection with the three counts of child molesting, fondling or touching with a child under 14 filed against him.

Miller tweeted pictures from three public events or meetings he attended on Tuesday including a tree lighting, a crime watch and a community meeting.

Busy night with three meetings: Tree lighting in West Indy, Westside Crime Watch and Carson Heights Neighborhood. Lots happening in the area! pic.twitter.com/5vXxnHMMJ1 — Jeff Miller (@Jeff4Indy) November 29, 2017

Miller also filed a petition to lift five "no-contact" orders issued against him while he is on pretrial release.

He is accused of fondling two young girls inside his home after an investigation.

According to court documents, one of the two alleged victims told authorities Miller "did a bad touch" to her at his home on Oct. 20.

She was playing a computer game when Miller allegedly started massaging her. She tried to squirm away, but he didn't stop.

Miller's initial hearing is set for December 4.

