Deputies let fraud suspect finish lunch before arresting him at - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Deputies let fraud suspect finish lunch before arresting him at seafood restaurant

Posted:

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) -- Deputies in Perry County, Kentucky located a fugitive they'd sought for months -- sitting across from them at lunch.

Perry County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Tony Eversole said that he and several deputies took their lunch break at the Captain D's in Hazard on Monday and found Neil Martin sitting across from him.

Eversole said Martin is "wanted by four or five states" for fraudulent business reasons and the sheriff's office had been "actively looking" for him for months. He said they let Martin finish his meal and leave the building, so as not to cause trouble inside the restaurant.

They arrested him outside.

