POLICE: 3 men assaulted, robbed victim during 'road rage' incident in Shepherdsville

LOUISVILLE, (WDRB) -- Police in Shepherdsville say they have arrested three suspects after a man was robbed and assaulted late Wednesday in what they're calling a 'road rage' incident.

According to a post on the Shepherdsville Police Department's Facebook page, officers responded to a robbery report in the 100 block of North Buckman. When they arrived, the victim told them three men passed his vehicle and stopped in the roadway in front of him.

Police say the victim told them the suspects then got out of the vehicle, broke the side window of his vehicle and assaulted him before taking his wallet and leaving.

As officers were interviewing the victim, they noticed a vehicle matching the description given by victim driving past them.

Police were able to stop the vehicle as it entered Interstate 65.

The following three suspects were arrested.

Christopher Brown, 28, of Shepherdsville, is charged with first degree robbery, DUI, criminal mischief, and reckless driving.

Joshua Ryans, 34, of Radcliff, is charged with first degree robbery, criminal mischief and alcohol intoxication.

Jessie Gilley, 27, of Garfield, is charged with first degree robbery, criminal mischief and alcohol intoxication. Police say Gilley was already wanted for three outstanding warrants.

