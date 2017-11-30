Health Equity Report shows top 3 causes of death in Louisville a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Health Equity Report shows top 3 causes of death in Louisville are smoking related

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The top three causes of death in Louisville over the past five years are all smoking related. 

According to the 2017 Health Equity Report, heart disease, cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD killed more residents than anything else. 

Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness released findings that show found life expectancy is longest in Louisville's east end, between 78.61 and 82.21 years. It is the shortest in the northwest neighborhoods, 69.64 to 71.79 years, a roughly 10 year gap.

"There is a gap from one part of our county to another. With this gap comes cancer, cancer differences across the county. Not only will you see that we are the highest in the nation for cancer, but we also have differences in where you live," said Dr. Brandy Kelly Pryor, director of the Metro Center for Health Equity.

Louisville's population is also becoming more diverse. Hispanic population has tripled since 2000, the Asian population has more than doubled.

African American males had highest rate of death from homicide at 49.12 per 100,000. White males had highest rate of death of suicide at 29.14 per 100,000.

The report also shows that hospital admissions from asthma and tobacco use among middle schoolers have declined in Louisville over the past six years. And African Americans have more asthma hospital admissions than whites or Hispanics.

To view the entire Louisville Metro Health Equity Report 2017 go to www.HealthEquityReport.com
 
