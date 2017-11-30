Indiana man accused of 'routinely' raping, molesting juvenile - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana man accused of 'routinely' raping, molesting juvenile

Posted: Updated:
Anthony Neukam (source: Indiana State Police) Anthony Neukam (source: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police have arrested a Jasper, Indiana man on rape and child molestation charges.

Police say they began a joint investigation with Child Protective Services on Oct. 25 after receiving a complaint that 20-year-old Anthony Neukam had "sexually forced himself" on a juvenile girl. 

The complaint states that the assaults happened 'routinely' between 2011 and 2015. 

Neukam was arrested Thursday morning. He's charged with rape and four counts of child molesting. 

