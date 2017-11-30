Mayor Fischer backs MSD requested 10-percent rate increase for the next 4 years

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has produced Heisman-worthy moments this season, but Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield remains the buzz candidate among voters.

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has produced Heisman-worthy moments this season, but Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield remains the buzz candidate among voters.

The coroner's office has released the name of the man who was killed Wednesday evening while repairing a broken down vehicle on National Turnpike.

The coroner's office has released the name of the man who was killed Wednesday evening while repairing a broken down vehicle on National Turnpike.

Pitino was fired October 16, less than three weeks after federal investigators tied the U of L program to a scheme to pay recruits.

Pitino was fired October 16, less than three weeks after federal investigators tied the U of L program to a scheme to pay recruits.

Police in Shepherdsville say they have arrested three suspects after a man was robbed and assaulted Wednesday evening.

Police in Shepherdsville say they have arrested three suspects after a man was robbed and assaulted Wednesday evening.

Holly Dunn and her then-boyfriend, Chris Maier, were walking along the railroad tracks to a party near the University of Kentucky in 1997. What was supposed to be fun night would take a dark turn.

Holly Dunn and her then-boyfriend, Chris Maier, were walking along the railroad tracks to a party near the University of Kentucky in 1997. What was supposed to be fun night would take a dark turn.

Kentucky woman who survived serial murderer says she's thankful for 'second chance at life'

Kentucky woman who survived serial murderer says she's thankful for 'second chance at life'

A car had veered off the road and down a hill before bursting into flames.

A car had veered off the road and down a hill before bursting into flames.

A man who was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week has died, and now his loved ones are asking the victim's friends not to retaliate.

A man who was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week has died, and now his loved ones are asking the victim's friends not to retaliate.

Rodrick Johnson, 21, was just two blocks from home when he was shot six times Tuesday.

Rodrick Johnson, 21, was just two blocks from home when he was shot six times Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says he's backing an ordinance that would mean a big increase in sewer bills.

The proposal would allow the Metropolitan Sewer District to increase its rates by 10-percent a year for the next four years.

Fischer says Louisville's sewer and flood protection infrastructure is crumbling and must be fixed. MSD is also under a federal order to repair the city's storm drainage problems.

"We've got to attack that issue. If we don't, we have this crumbling infrastructure in our city, people leave the city, businesses don't come here. So, the critical thing for the council is to get citizen buy-in, get bipartisan support. I wanted to signal to them if they do that, then I will certainly support them," said Fischer.

The mayor was criticized for his public silence about MSD's 20-percent rate hike proposal last year. Fischer says this time MSD has done a better job of communicating the need for the increase.

The ordinance would allow MSD to raise rates by ten percent for the next four years. That added three percent would create an estimated extra $180 million in bonding capacity each year. Anything above ten percent would still need Metro Council's approval. After four years, the rate increase would go back down to seven percent.

Any rate increase would help fund a 20-year, $4.3 billion Critical Repair and Reinvestment Plan (CRRP), which MSD says is necessary to protect the public health and safety of residents and businesses.

MSD says repairs are overdue for Louisville's aging system of pipes, pumps, treatment plants and flood gates. It says serious failures are occurring more often especially during heavy rainfall and storms.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.