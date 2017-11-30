Mayor Fischer backs MSD requested 10-percent rate increase for t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mayor Fischer backs MSD requested 10-percent rate increase for the next 4 years

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says he's backing an ordinance that would mean a big increase in sewer bills.

The proposal would allow the Metropolitan Sewer District to increase its rates by 10-percent a year for the next four years.

Fischer says Louisville's sewer and flood protection infrastructure is crumbling and must be fixed. MSD is also under a federal order to repair the city's storm drainage problems.

"We've got to attack that issue. If we don't, we have this crumbling infrastructure in our city, people leave the city, businesses don't come here. So, the critical thing for the council is to get citizen buy-in, get bipartisan support. I wanted to signal to them if they do that, then I will certainly support them," said Fischer. 

The mayor was criticized for his public silence about MSD's 20-percent rate hike proposal last year. Fischer says this time MSD has done a better job of communicating the need for the increase.

The ordinance would allow MSD to raise rates by ten percent for the next four years. That added three percent would create an estimated extra $180 million in bonding capacity each year. Anything above ten percent would still need Metro Council's approval. After four years, the rate increase would go back down to seven percent.

Any rate increase would help fund a 20-year, $4.3 billion Critical Repair and Reinvestment Plan (CRRP), which MSD says is necessary to protect the public health and safety of residents and businesses. 

MSD says repairs are overdue for Louisville's aging system of pipes, pumps, treatment plants and flood gates. It says serious failures are occurring more often especially during heavy rainfall and storms.

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.