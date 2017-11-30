Shooting victim found in Shawnee neighborhood has died - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shooting victim found in Shawnee neighborhood has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week has died, and now his loved ones are asking the victim's friends not to retaliate. 

Police responded to a call about the shooting at 38th and Jefferson just before 2 p.m. on Nov. 28. That's where they found the victim lying in the street. He was taken to University Hospital where he died. 

According to Christopher 2X, family members have identified the victim as 21-year-old Rodrick Johnson. 

Family members say Johnson's organs will be donated, and his adopted mother has a message for friends of Johnson who may be looking for revenge. 

"If you want to honor one of your friends that's been lost, go to college, get a job, move on with your life," said Joyce Johnson. "Honor them by going to their mama's house and cutting their grass, checking on their mama and seeing if they need something. Be there for them." 

The LMPD homicide unit continues to investigate, but no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673). All calls are anonymous. 

