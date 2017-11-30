Shooting victim found in Shawnee neighborhood has died

A man who was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week has died, and now his loved ones are asking the victim's friends not to retaliate.More >>
Police in Shepherdsville say they have arrested three suspects after a man was robbed and assaulted Wednesday evening.More >>
Police say a complaint states the alleged assaults happened between 2011 and 2015.More >>
Deputies in Perry County, Kentucky located a fugitive they'd sought for months -- sitting across from them at lunch.More >>
Police say it started over an argument over $10,000 worth of stolen property...More >>
A man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in the Shelby Park neighborhood.More >>
A family in the Highlands is on alert after their garage was broken into, and the thief took off with thousands of dollars in equipment.More >>
California authorities launched a dragnet Monday for an inmate with a distinctive skull-face tattoo who vanished from a work crew.More >>
