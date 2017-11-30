Analysts: Churchill Downs' sale of Big Fish Games settles some questions, raises others

Churchill Downs Inc.’s decision to sell its biggest division – social games operator Big Fish Games – streamlines the company’s business but also raises questions about how it will replace the profits that Big Fish generated, according to analysts who follow the company.More >>
Churchill Downs Inc.’s decision to sell its biggest division – social games operator Big Fish Games – streamlines the company’s business but also raises questions about how it will replace the profits that Big Fish generated, according to analysts who follow the company.More >>
Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.More >>
Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.More >>
Only about 13 percent of registered nurses in the United States were men in 2015, but the male share of the profession has risen steadily since 1960, according to research by a U of L economist.More >>
Only about 13 percent of registered nurses in the United States were men in 2015, but the male share of the profession has risen steadily since 1960, according to research by a U of L economist.More >>
Louisville-based Humana Inc. has updated its “change in control” policy entitling high-level executives to severance payments if they are demoted or laid off following a sale or merger of the company. Humana disclosed the change in an SEC filing late on Wednesday.More >>
Louisville-based Humana Inc. has updated its “change in control” policy entitling high-level executives to severance payments if they are demoted or laid off following a sale or merger of the company. Humana disclosed the change in an SEC filing late on Wednesday.More >>
The chairman of the University of Louisville board of trustees said the board is committed to conducting a “closed” search in which finalists for the next president of the university will not be made public -- over the objection of many faculty and staff members and students.More >>
The chairman of the University of Louisville board of trustees said the board is committed to conducting a “closed” search in which finalists for the next president of the university will not be made public -- over the objection of many faculty and staff members and students.More >>
It’s too soon to determine whether Braidy Industries, the aluminum manufacturing company in which Kentucky taxpayers are a big shareholder, is a “public agency” that must disclose its records like state and local government.More >>
It’s too soon to determine whether Braidy Industries, the aluminum manufacturing company in which Kentucky taxpayers are a big shareholder, is a “public agency” that must disclose its records like state and local government.More >>
Louisville-based Humana isn’t budging from its promise to stop selling individual plans in the Obamacare health insurance exchanges -- once and for all – in 2018. There’s only one problem: Humana is finally making money on the plans.More >>
Louisville-based Humana isn’t budging from its promise to stop selling individual plans in the Obamacare health insurance exchanges -- once and for all – in 2018. There’s only one problem: Humana is finally making money on the plans.More >>
Louisville-based Almost Family Inc. plans to merge with its slightly bigger competitor LHC Group to create a national home-health care giant that will operate in 36 states and generate $1.8 billion in annual revenue.More >>
Louisville-based Almost Family Inc. plans to merge with its slightly bigger competitor LHC Group to create a national home-health care giant that will operate in 36 states and generate $1.8 billion in annual revenue.More >>