LEWIS | Trinity and St. Xavier ready for rematch in 6A championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Trinity Shamrocks are poised to win their 25th state football championship, but rival St. Xavier has its first shot at Kentucky championship glory since taking the title in 2009.

“The excitement, the electricity in the air, you can just feel it," St. Xavier head coach Will Wolford said. "It’s like going to a heavyweight prize fight."

Trinity (14-0) has plenty of confidence heading into the 6A Final. Since a 42-41 win over Indianapolis Warren Central in the second game of the season, the Shamrocks have blown out opponents by an average of 36.5 points per game.

“You like the bracket, because you like to think the two best teams are playing for a championship,” said Trinity head coach Bob Beatty, who shares Wolford’s outlook on the game. “It’s a heavyweight fight.”

The St. X. Tigers’ (12-2) only losses of the season came to Cincinnati St. Xavier and Trinity. In the regular season loss against Trinity, the Rocks shutout St. X. 28-0.

The rematch is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.