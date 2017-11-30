Rick Pitino seeks nearly $40 million in lawsuit against University of Louisville

Rodrick Johnson, 21, was just two blocks from home when he was shot six times Tuesday.More >>
A man who was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week has died, and now his loved ones are asking the victim's friends not to retaliate.More >>
A car had veered off the road and down a hill before bursting into flames.More >>
Holly Dunn and her then-boyfriend, Chris Maier, were walking along the railroad tracks to a party near the University of Kentucky in 1997. What was supposed to be fun night would take a dark turn.More >>
Police in Shepherdsville say they have arrested three suspects after a man was robbed and assaulted Wednesday evening.More >>
Pitino was fired October 16, less than three weeks after federal investigators tied the U of L program to a scheme to pay recruits.More >>
The coroner's office has released the name of the man who was killed Wednesday evening while repairing a broken down vehicle on National Turnpike.More >>
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has produced Heisman-worthy moments this season, but Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield remains the buzz candidate among voters.More >>
Pitino was fired October 16, less than three weeks after federal investigators tied the U of L program to a scheme to pay recruits.More >>
LDG Multifamily claims the council passed a flawed ordinance in October to reject a zoning change for the 198-unit Prospect CoveMore >>
Standard & Poor’s joined Moody’s Investors Service in rating the arena board’s proposed bond issue as “investment” grade on November 17. That is a step above the “junk” status of the current arena bonds, which would be refunded and replaced by the end of the year.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana still aim to forbid drivers with unpaid tolls from renewing their registrations, but an October deadline came and went.More >>
The October 26 audit, obtained by WDRB News through a public records request, provides an early accounting of how much money Kentucky and Indiana risk losing due to flaws in the cashless bridge toll network that began late last year.More >>
Formed last month, the Coalition for a Smoke-Free Tomorrow is taking aim at the state’s high smoking rate, pressing for higher cigarette taxes and urging local officials to enact smoke-free ordinances.More >>
The stronger rating is key to reaping possible savings of tens of millions of dollars in the decades ahead, arena officials have said.More >>
More than one month after tentatively accepting bids for three properties bought as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has yet to submit the offers for final approvalMore >>
