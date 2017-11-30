BOZICH | Lamar Jackson Heisman worthy, but Baker Mayfield will strike the pose

Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has produced Heisman-worthy moments this season, but Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield remains the buzz candidate among voters.More >>
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has produced Heisman-worthy moments this season, but Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield remains the buzz candidate among voters.More >>
Indiana has improved since the start of the college basketball season but not enough to beat top-ranked Duke.More >>
Indiana has improved since the start of the college basketball season but not enough to beat top-ranked Duke.More >>
Three final thoughts on Louisville's basketball game at Purdue Tuesday night with a Cardinals a solid underdog at Mackey Arena.More >>
Three final thoughts on Louisville's basketball game at Purdue Tuesday night with a Cardinals a solid underdog at Mackey Arena.More >>
Should Baker Mayfield's behavior affect his chances of winning the Heisman Trophy? Donovan Mitchell surprises his mother. Should Louisville be favored by 10 against Kentucky?More >>
Should Baker Mayfield's behavior affect his chances of winning the Heisman Trophy? Donovan Mitchell surprises his mother. Should Louisville be favored by 10 against Kentucky?More >>
Rick Bozich did some minor shuffling in his AP College Basketball Top 25 ballot but stuck with Arizona in the top spot.More >>
Rick Bozich did some minor shuffling in his AP College Basketball Top 25 ballot but stuck with Arizona in the top spot.More >>
After losing to Georgia, 42-13, Saturday in Athens, Kentucky must upset Louisville Saturday in Lexington to climb to the eight-win total this season.More >>
After losing to Georgia, 42-13, Saturday in Athens, Kentucky must upset Louisville Saturday in Lexington to climb to the eight-win total this season.More >>
Pete and Debbie Padgett plan to give up a winter in San Diego to support their son, David, and his family as the Louisville basketball coach this season.More >>
Pete and Debbie Padgett plan to give up a winter in San Diego to support their son, David, and his family as the Louisville basketball coach this season.More >>
Is Lamar Jackson being unfairly snubbed in the Heisman Trophy conversation? Are there enough high-octane candidates to fill the college football job openings? Do you worry about fights in football stadiums?More >>
Is Lamar Jackson being unfairly snubbed in the Heisman Trophy conversation? Are there enough high-octane candidates to fill the college football job openings? Do you worry about fights in football stadiums?More >>