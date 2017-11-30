Soldiers leave Fort Knox for southwest Asia in fight against ISI - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Soldiers leave Fort Knox for southwest Asia in fight against ISIS

Posted: Updated:

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deployment ceremony was held Thursday for a team of 34 soldiers and civilians from the First Theater Sustainment Command at Fort Knox.

The group is deploying to Kuwait first then will go where they're needed, including countries like Afghanistan and Iraq.

The soldiers will leave behind their families right before Christmas but are thankful they were here for Thanksgiving. Justin Resseguie plans to Facetime his daughter as much as possible for the six months he's gone.

"The first two deployments, it was just me, but this one is a little bit harder," Resseguie said. "Now I'm leaving family behind as well. But a few months ... I'll be back before I know it."

The First TSC is responsible for keeping food, fuel, water, ammunition and mail moving, 24 hours a day.

"We also started what we called Reindeer Express ... that every package that's delivered into Kuwait, Baghdad and Iraq will be delivered by Christmas Eve," Maj. Gen. Flem Walker said. "Once again, no easy task that sometimes gets overlooked."

While it's hard to leave, the soldiers say it's all worth it.

"It's a rewarding experience that you have an opportunity to serve your country," Maj. Joe Zabaldano said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
 

