Soldiers leave Fort Knox for southwest Asia in fight against ISIS

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has produced Heisman-worthy moments this season, but Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield remains the buzz candidate among voters.

The coroner's office has released the name of the man who was killed Wednesday evening while repairing a broken down vehicle on National Turnpike.

Pitino was fired October 16, less than three weeks after federal investigators tied the U of L program to a scheme to pay recruits.

Rick Pitino seeks nearly $40 million in lawsuit against University of Louisville

Police in Shepherdsville say they have arrested three suspects after a man was robbed and assaulted Wednesday evening.

Holly Dunn and her then-boyfriend, Chris Maier, were walking along the railroad tracks to a party near the University of Kentucky in 1997. What was supposed to be fun night would take a dark turn.

Kentucky woman who survived serial murderer says she's thankful for 'second chance at life'

A car had veered off the road and down a hill before bursting into flames.

A man who was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week has died, and now his loved ones are asking the victim's friends not to retaliate.

Rodrick Johnson, 21, was just two blocks from home when he was shot six times Tuesday.

Mother of 21-year-old homicide victim pleads for son's friends to 'not retaliate'

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deployment ceremony was held Thursday for a team of 34 soldiers and civilians from the First Theater Sustainment Command at Fort Knox.

The group is deploying to Kuwait first then will go where they're needed, including countries like Afghanistan and Iraq.

The soldiers will leave behind their families right before Christmas but are thankful they were here for Thanksgiving. Justin Resseguie plans to Facetime his daughter as much as possible for the six months he's gone.

"The first two deployments, it was just me, but this one is a little bit harder," Resseguie said. "Now I'm leaving family behind as well. But a few months ... I'll be back before I know it."

The First TSC is responsible for keeping food, fuel, water, ammunition and mail moving, 24 hours a day.

"We also started what we called Reindeer Express ... that every package that's delivered into Kuwait, Baghdad and Iraq will be delivered by Christmas Eve," Maj. Gen. Flem Walker said. "Once again, no easy task that sometimes gets overlooked."

While it's hard to leave, the soldiers say it's all worth it.

"It's a rewarding experience that you have an opportunity to serve your country," Maj. Joe Zabaldano said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

