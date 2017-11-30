I-65 widening project nearing completion in southern Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

I-65 widening project nearing completion in southern Indiana

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Construction crews hit a couple roadblocks on the I-65 expansion project in southern Indiana, which delayed opening all six lanes in a three-mile stretch.

Harry Maginity, spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Transportation, said crews have been working to widen a section of I-65 from mile markers eight to 16 for the past two years. The highway will be widened from four lanes to six.

“Little by little, we’re piecing this together to be a six-lane highway all the way,” Maginity said.

The last part of that section to be completed is from mile markers eight to 11.2. Most recently, the northbound lanes in that corridor have been shifted to the southbound side, giving crews room to expand. The lanes were supposed to go back to normal earlier this week, but things didn’t go quite as planned.

“The original plan was to get traffic switched Tuesday night,” Maginity said. “It got pushed back to Wednesday night, but the paint truck broke down Wednesday afternoon.”

The rain on Thursday did not help either, Maginity said. Once it is dry enough to paint the stripes, crews can then move the northbound lanes back over to the northbound side.

“Once we get this traffic shifted, we have to move the temporary concrete barrier wall,” he said.

Then, crews will have to extend the existing concrete wall north and also add guardrails.

“Once all of that’s done, we’ll open the entire highway to six lanes instead of four lanes,” Maginity said.

As long as weather cooperates, Maginity said all six lanes could be open by the end of next week.

“That is really, really going to improve the commute," he said. "It’s really going to improve getting along with the truck traffic that’s through here.

“The trucks are running in the right lane, and they’re passing in the next lane. But that third lane that we’re adding is going to be just great for automobiles.”

In June or July, crews will need to complete the final step of the expansion project in this section. They will lay down a layer of stone matrix asphalt on top of all six lanes. Temperatures need to be above 50 degrees in order to properly put down that asphalt layer.

Maginity said it’s a stiffer pavement and will last longer. He predicts it could last 15-17 years before needing to be resurfaced.

The next part of the I-65 widening plan is expected to start in April 2017.

“We’re about to break ground in the spring from Seymour to just south of Columbus," Maginity said. "That will go six lanes."

The project is on budget at $83 million.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

