3 Scott County men pull passenger from burning car

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has produced Heisman-worthy moments this season, but Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield remains the buzz candidate among voters.

The coroner's office has released the name of the man who was killed Wednesday evening while repairing a broken down vehicle on National Turnpike.

Pitino was fired October 16, less than three weeks after federal investigators tied the U of L program to a scheme to pay recruits.

Rick Pitino seeks nearly $40 million in lawsuit against University of Louisville

Police in Shepherdsville say they have arrested three suspects after a man was robbed and assaulted Wednesday evening.

Holly Dunn and her then-boyfriend, Chris Maier, were walking along the railroad tracks to a party near the University of Kentucky in 1997. What was supposed to be fun night would take a dark turn.

Kentucky woman who survived serial murderer says she's thankful for 'second chance at life'

A car had veered off the road and down a hill before bursting into flames.

A man who was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week has died, and now his loved ones are asking the victim's friends not to retaliate.

Rodrick Johnson, 21, was just two blocks from home when he was shot six times Tuesday.

Mother of 21-year-old homicide victim pleads for son's friends to 'not retaliate'

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Brandon Watson was one of the first responders to a car fire on Marshfield Road in Scott County on Wednesday.

"The first thing I saw was like a smoke cloud," said Watson, a reserve deputy with the Scott County Sheriff's Department.

Watson soon realized that two people were still inside.

"The passenger door of the vehicle popped open, and the passenger excited the vehicle, fell out of the car, started to stumble up the hill," he said.

Watson's instincts told him there was at least one other person still inside the burning car.

"I got to the driver's door of the vehicle, popped it open, noticed that the driver was still sitting in the car in his seat belt," he said.

Watson pulled the driver out, but that's when he realized the smoke and flames where not his only problems.

"I started up the hill before I realized I couldn't go much farther," he said.

But by then, help was on the way. Tim Cline and James Toler, who work for the city of Scottsburg, joined in the rescue.

"James came up and told me, 'Let's turn the truck around and go back and help,'" Cline said.

"There was so much fire close to the car that we just new we had to get down there and help him," Toler said. "There's no way we could sit there and watch anything like that happen."

After getting the driver and passenger to safety, the men realized it was a close call.

"We didn't realize how tough it was until we started coming up the hill, and then we realize this is dead weight," Toler said. "The car was starting to explode. The tires exploded. The flames were getting pretty intense."

Both people inside the car were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Watson, Toler and Cline hope to eventually reconnect with the victims or at least get an update on their conditions.

