Louisville fulfillment center working to keep up with Cyber Monday demand

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has produced Heisman-worthy moments this season, but Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield remains the buzz candidate among voters.

The coroner's office has released the name of the man who was killed Wednesday evening while repairing a broken down vehicle on National Turnpike.

Pitino was fired October 16, less than three weeks after federal investigators tied the U of L program to a scheme to pay recruits.

Rick Pitino seeks nearly $40 million in lawsuit against University of Louisville

Police in Shepherdsville say they have arrested three suspects after a man was robbed and assaulted Wednesday evening.

Holly Dunn and her then-boyfriend, Chris Maier, were walking along the railroad tracks to a party near the University of Kentucky in 1997. What was supposed to be fun night would take a dark turn.

Kentucky woman who survived serial murderer says she's thankful for 'second chance at life'

A car had veered off the road and down a hill before bursting into flames.

A man who was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week has died, and now his loved ones are asking the victim's friends not to retaliate.

Rodrick Johnson, 21, was just two blocks from home when he was shot six times Tuesday.

Mother of 21-year-old homicide victim pleads for son's friends to 'not retaliate'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Strong sales from Cyber Monday have fulfillment centers racing to keep up with demand.

Radial in Louisville is working extra hours to ship packages. Retailers hire the company to process orders and take care of the shipping process. Nationwide, it has shipped out more than 2.2 million boxes on the busiest shipping week of the year.

Kelsey Bracken with Radial in Louisville said the additional business gives a boost to Louisville's economy and job openings in the region.

"Back in September, Radial announced that we were gonna be hiring 27,000 seasonal employees company-wide, and here actually in the Louisville area and Shepherdsville, it was over 3,700 positions," Bracken said.

Radial said even with all the hiring, it still has 200 to 300 seasonal positions available in Louisville.

Seasonal workers start at $14 per hour for a variety of positions to complete the process.

“We have our pickers who are going through the building and picking those items according to the orders, then they will go over to our packers where they will pack up the products,” Bracken said. “Then we have our shipping.”

Even if some of the boxes end up returned, Bracken said it is exciting to be involved in the online shopping excitement.

“People are happy around the holiday season, and so it’s fun to be a part of that,” Bracken said.

