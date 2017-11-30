Louisville fulfillment center working to keep up with Cyber Mond - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville fulfillment center working to keep up with Cyber Monday demand

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Strong sales from Cyber Monday have fulfillment centers racing to keep up with demand.

Radial in Louisville is working extra hours to ship packages. Retailers hire the company to process orders and take care of the shipping process. Nationwide, it has shipped out more than 2.2 million boxes on the busiest shipping week of the year.

Kelsey Bracken with Radial in Louisville said the additional business gives a boost to Louisville's economy and job openings in the region.

"Back in September, Radial announced that we were gonna be hiring 27,000 seasonal employees company-wide, and here actually in the Louisville area and Shepherdsville, it was over 3,700 positions," Bracken said.

Radial said even with all the hiring, it still has 200 to 300 seasonal positions available in Louisville.

Seasonal workers start at $14 per hour for a variety of positions to complete the process.

“We have our pickers who are going through the building and picking those items according to the orders, then they will go over to our packers where they will pack up the products,” Bracken said. “Then we have our shipping.”

Even if some of the boxes end up returned, Bracken said it is exciting to be involved in the online shopping excitement.

“People are happy around the holiday season, and so it’s fun to be a part of that,” Bracken said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media.

