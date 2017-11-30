LACETT | Louisville women power past IU to stay perfect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Make it a perfect three for three for the Louisville women’s basketball team against Big Ten schools this season.

Having already defeated Michigan and Ohio State this month, the fourth-ranked Cardinals completed the trifecta Thursday, taking down Indiana, 72-59, at Assembly Hall. The game was part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Senior Myisha Hines-Allen led the way with 25 points and 12 boards, helping the Cardinals move to 7-0 with the victory.

The Cardinals led for most of the game but started to lose their grip on the lead as IU cut the deficit to eight late in the fourth quarter. Indiana, however would get no closer.

Louisville quickly went on an 7-0 run, capped off by a three-point play from Allen, who moved to eighth all-time on Louisville’s career scoring list during the win.

Louisville is back to it Sunday at South Dakota State

