100 JCPS second and third graders treated to dinner at the Galt House and tickets to the Kentucky Center

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has produced Heisman-worthy moments this season, but Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield remains the buzz candidate among voters.

The coroner's office has released the name of the man who was killed Wednesday evening while repairing a broken down vehicle on National Turnpike.

Pitino was fired October 16, less than three weeks after federal investigators tied the U of L program to a scheme to pay recruits.

Rick Pitino seeks nearly $40 million in lawsuit against University of Louisville

Police in Shepherdsville say they have arrested three suspects after a man was robbed and assaulted Wednesday evening.

Holly Dunn and her then-boyfriend, Chris Maier, were walking along the railroad tracks to a party near the University of Kentucky in 1997. What was supposed to be fun night would take a dark turn.

Kentucky woman who survived serial murderer says she's thankful for 'second chance at life'

A car had veered off the road and down a hill before bursting into flames.

A man who was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week has died, and now his loved ones are asking the victim's friends not to retaliate.

Rodrick Johnson, 21, was just two blocks from home when he was shot six times Tuesday.

Mother of 21-year-old homicide victim pleads for son's friends to 'not retaliate'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Normally, second and third graders at Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School might be winding down at 7 p.m. on a school night.

But not Thursday.

The pint-sized performing arts students and their parents donned their Sunday best and hit the Galt House for dinner first.

"I like to call it a New York night out in Louisville," said Mike Ice, Assistant Principal at Lincoln.

Every year, Ice treats 100 students, many of them low-income, to a theatrical experience thanks to a sizable donation from Broadway Across America project.

"Many of our families haven't been to the Galt House or had a really formal meal or even to a Broadway show," he said. "They're very expensive."

It was a first for Kelly Henderson and her 7-year-old daughter, Dakale.

"It means the world to me for me and my daughter to spend some quality time together and for her to be with her classmates," Henderson said.

After dinner, it was off to the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts for the Broadway adaption of the Grinch.

"I've never been to a Broadway Across America play before, and I'm really excited," third-grader Asa Hagman said before the show started.

For all 100 kids, it was an early Christmas blessing, opening hearts and minds.

"Everybody wants their children to have a great holiday, a great Christmas, a magical experience," Henderson said. "So I think all of us are fortunate."

Each child had to do a project with their parents in order to go. Broadway Across America donated 200 tickets to the school this year. Last month, Ice took another group to see Finding Neverland.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

