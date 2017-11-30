100 JCPS second and third graders treated to dinner at the Galt - WDRB 41 Louisville News

100 JCPS second and third graders treated to dinner at the Galt House and tickets to the Kentucky Center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Normally, second and third graders at Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School might be winding down at 7 p.m. on a school night.

But not Thursday.

The pint-sized performing arts students and their parents donned their Sunday best and hit the Galt House for dinner first.

"I like to call it a New York night out in Louisville," said Mike Ice, Assistant Principal at Lincoln.

Every year, Ice treats 100 students, many of them low-income, to a theatrical experience thanks to a sizable donation from Broadway Across America project.

"Many of our families haven't been to the Galt House or had a really formal meal or even to a Broadway show," he said. "They're very expensive."

It was a first for Kelly Henderson and her 7-year-old daughter, Dakale.

"It means the world to me for me and my daughter to spend some quality time together and for her to be with her classmates," Henderson said.

After dinner, it was off to the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts for the Broadway adaption of the Grinch.

"I've never been to a Broadway Across America play before, and I'm really excited," third-grader Asa Hagman said before the show started.

For all 100 kids, it was an early Christmas blessing, opening hearts and minds.

"Everybody wants their children to have a great holiday, a great Christmas, a magical experience," Henderson said. "So I think all of us are fortunate."

Each child had to do a project with their parents in order to go. Broadway Across America donated 200 tickets to the school this year. Last month, Ice took another group to see Finding Neverland.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.