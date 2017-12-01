Organized chaos takes over UPS Worldport as company prepares to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Organized chaos takes over UPS Worldport as company prepares to ship 40 million more packages than last season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On a normal day, about two million packages run through the UPS Worldport, the shipping company's global air hub at Louisville International Airport. 

But Worldport is handling about twice as many packages this month during UPS' peak holiday season. Much of the work is in the middle of the night -- with more than 100 planes being loaded and unloaded -- while the rest of the city sleeps.

"This year, UPS will deliver 750 million packages company-wide between Black Friday and New Year’s Eve," UPS spokesman Jim Mayer said. "That’s up 5 percent over last year -- 40 million more packages this year than last year."

The increase is mainly due to continued growth in online shopping, particularly Amazon.com.

The peak season is also predicted to run a little longer this year because more people could be using gift cards they received for the holidays to shop online, Mayer said.

"This year, volume has picked up a lot earlier this year than it has before," said UPS package handler Morgan Boid, a student at Jefferson Community & Technical College. "Usually, we don't get too busy until December, but it picked up at the beginning of November."

Package handlers usually work six hours at a time, but during peak season, they say they might work as many as 10 to 12 hour days.

UPS is on track to hire the roughly 3,400 seasonal workers it needs locally for the peak period, Mayer said, but the company still has openings.

Package handlers -- who load and unload the containers that are placed in UPS jets -- make $10.20 per hour and are eligible for a $200 weekly bonus. Driver helpers, who travel in delivery trucks and place packages on doorsteps, are paid $15 per hour and eligible for a $100 weekly bonus.

To apply for a seasonal job, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

