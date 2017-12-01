RAW VIDEO | David Padgett talks about Louisville's game Sunday against Seton Hall

Rodrick Johnson, 21, was just two blocks from home when he was shot six times Tuesday.More >>
A car had veered off the road and down a hill before bursting into flames.More >>
Holly Dunn and her then-boyfriend, Chris Maier, were walking along the railroad tracks to a party near the University of Kentucky in 1997. What was supposed to be fun night would take a dark turn.More >>
A man who was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week has died, and now his loved ones are asking the victim's friends not to retaliate.More >>
Police in Shepherdsville say they have arrested three suspects after a man was robbed and assaulted Wednesday evening.More >>
Pitino was fired October 16, less than three weeks after federal investigators tied the U of L program to a scheme to pay recruits.More >>
The coroner's office has released the name of the man who was killed Wednesday evening while repairing a broken down vehicle on National Turnpike.More >>
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has produced Heisman-worthy moments this season, but Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield remains the buzz candidate among voters.More >>
