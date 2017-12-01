RAW VIDEO | David Padgett talks about Louisville's game Sunday a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | David Padgett talks about Louisville's game Sunday against Seton Hall

Louisville interim men's basketball coach David Padgett

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Coming off Louisville's first loss of the season Tuesday at Purdue, head coach David Padgett held his mid-week news conference at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The Cardinals (4-1) host Seton Hall on Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center. The Pirates beat No. 22 Texas Tech on Thursday.

Watch Padgett's full news conference in the video player above. 

Related Stories:

CRAWFORD | Louisville lacked execution, but not toughness, in loss at Purdue

