Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to the FBI about contact with Russian ambassador

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A federal judge says former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn is cooperating with the government in the wide-ranging investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador.

U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras said during Flynn's plea hearing that the government will decide how effectively Flynn is cooperating as part of a plea agreement.

As part of a plea deal, Flynn admitted that a senior member of the Trump transition team directed him to make contact with Russian officials in December 2016. The government did not reveal the identity of the senior transition official.

Flynn didn't speak in court, other than to say he would plead guilty.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is examining possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

