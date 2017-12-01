12 suspects arrested in early-morning drug roundup in southern I - WDRB 41 Louisville News

12 suspects arrested in early-morning drug roundup in southern Indiana

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Twelve suspects are in custody after a drug roundup early Friday morning in southern Indiana.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department says all 12 are facing felony charges, mostly connected to dealing heroin and meth. Arrest warrants are out for 13 more suspects.

Sheriff Rod Seelye said the illegal drug business fuels other crime in the community.

"If you walk through our jail and you took a poll, 80-90 percent of the people in our jail have some kind of drug issue," Seelye said. "They may not be in jail for drugs, but they were doing something, committing some crime because of drugs or to get drugs."

Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk said officers made controlled drug buys from the suspects based on tips from the public and from informants. Seelye said, so far, the suspects have been arrested without incident.

