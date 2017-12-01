Experience the hustle and bustle of the holidays at USPS - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Experience the hustle and bustle of the holidays at USPS



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The holiday season means getting and sending millions of gifts.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by the St. Matthews Station Post Office to find out what it takes to get those packages to their destination safely and on time.

USPS Marketing Manager Alisa Zanetti offered some helpful advice on proper package packing, holiday mailing deadlines, package security and the new feature called Informed Delivery.

For more information on shipping holiday mail and packages, click here.

