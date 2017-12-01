Louisville man allegedly burglarized government building 4 separ - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man allegedly burglarized government building 4 separate times to feed cocaine habit

Antwan Brame Antwan Brame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Thursday after LMPD said he broke into the Kentucky Revenue Cabinet building at Sixth and Cedar Streets four separate times.

The first charge stems from an incident in February, when Antwan Brame, 44, forced his way into the side door on Sixth Street and stole janitorial supplies and TARC tickets, according to his arrest citation. LMPD obtained video of the burglary and identified Brame as the subject.

Then in August, Brame allegedly forced open the same door and stole $100 worth of snacks. LMPD again obtained video of the incident, identified him as a suspect and arrested him. Brame admitted to committing the burglaries, according to the arrest citation.

One month later in September, Brame again allegedly broke into the building and stole $100 worth of janitorial supplies. LMPD identified Brame as a suspect for a third time through surveillance video, according to the arrest citation.

A fourth time in October, LMPD said Brame forced his way into the building and stole a $250 refrigerator. According to the arrest citation, he caused $1,000 in damage to the door he was leaving with the refrigerator. LMPD said Brame was out on his own recognizance before the fourth burglary took place. He was again caught on video.

After all four burglaries, Brame allegedly admitted the crimes, saying he committed them to feed his cocaine habit. He's charged with four counts of third-degree burglary.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

