Historic Seelbach Hotel in downtown Louisville gets new owner - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Historic Seelbach Hotel in downtown Louisville gets new owner

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The historic Seelbach Hotel is getting a new owner.

Rockbridge announced Thursday it bought the 112-year-old downtown Louisville hotel that's on South Fourth Street.
Louisville-based Musselman Hotels Management will manage the property.

The Seelbach is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.  The hotel has 321 rooms, several restaurants and bars and more than 32,000 square feet of meeting space.

