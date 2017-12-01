Senator Bernie Sanders to speak at a 'Protecting Working Familie - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Senator Bernie Sanders to speak at a 'Protecting Working Families Tour' rally in Louisville tonight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senator Bernie Sanders is sticking up for taxpayers at an event in Louisville Friday night. 
 
The former presidential candidate will speak at the Galt House. The event is sponsored by "Not One Penny" and "MoveOn.org"

It's the first rally in his four-stop "Protecting Working Families Tour."

Organizers say Sanders will speak out against the Republican tax plan. Sanders says it will give billions in tax breaks to wealthy Americans and corporations.

The rally starts at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. at the Galt House Hotel's "west" entrance. The line will be outside. 

Additional stops on the Protect Working Families Tour include Dayton and Akron, Ohio on December 2 and Reading, Pennsylvania on December 3.

