STUDY: Researchers say there's proof dogs are smarter than cats

STUDY: Researchers say there's proof dogs are smarter than cats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- So, which are smarter -- dogs or cats?

Researchers at Vanderbilt University found a dog's cerebral cortex has about twice as many neurons as a cat's. And that means dogs are smarter. 

Neurons are brain cells used for thought, planning and behavior. Neuron density has been linked to intelligence.

The study found dogs have about 530 million neurons, while cats have only 250 million.

In case you're wondering, humans typically have about 16 billion neurons.

