Indiana police uncertain why 2,500 assault kits remain untested - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana police uncertain why 2,500 assault kits remain untested

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Indiana State Police say a review has found more than 2,500 untested sexual assault evidence kits languishing at police departments across the state for unknown reasons.

That's the finding of a study lawmakers requested this year.

State police said Friday a total of 5,396 untested kits were found. But about half are linked to cases where a conviction was secured without the evidence, no crime was reported, or authorities determined an assault wasn't committed.

Republican Sen. Mike Crider of Greenfield sponsored a measure leading to the audit. He says it's unclear what happened with the other 2,560 kits. He denies it's an evidence of law enforcement not taking sexual assault seriously.

State law enforcement officials pledged during a news conference to test some of the kits.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.