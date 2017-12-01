'Theft-related incident' being investigated at Louisville Metro - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Theft-related incident' being investigated at Louisville Metro Police Officers Credit Union

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD said a "theft-related incident" happened at the Louisville Metro Police Officers Credit Union on Market Street in downtown Louisville.

Police aren't releasing details, but no one has been arrested.

An employee at the Credit Union hung up when we tried to ask questions about the alleged theft, only saying that a press release will be issued in the near future.

The Credit Union is open to all law enforcement personnel and their immediate family, as well as a handful of other companies.



