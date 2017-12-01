Local doctors offer advice on how to stop the spread of RSV - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local doctors offer advice on how to stop the spread of RSV

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For most people, RSV is just a cold, a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild cold-like symptoms.

Most people recover in about a week, but it can be fatal for babies.

Doctors at Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville say there's three things you can do to stop the spread of RSV:

  • Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper shirt sleeve -- not your hands
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds
  • Avoid close contact with sick people

