Jury recommends sentence for man convicted of killing future fat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jury recommends sentence for man convicted of killing future father-in-law

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury is recommending ten years behind bars for a man convicted of killing his future father-in-law. 

Devontez Grinter was found guilty on Thursday of manslaughter.  Prosecutors say he shot and killed 45-year-old Kevin Demarus outside a home on Lynnview Place in October 2015. 

Grinter turned himself in four months after the shooting. 

Manslaughter in the first degree carries a penalty of 10 to 20 years in prison. The jury recommended 10 years. 

The judge will formally sentence Grinter in February. 

