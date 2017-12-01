Jury recommends sentence for man convicted of killing future father-in-law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury is recommending ten years behind bars for a man convicted of killing his future father-in-law.

Devontez Grinter was found guilty on Thursday of manslaughter. Prosecutors say he shot and killed 45-year-old Kevin Demarus outside a home on Lynnview Place in October 2015.

Grinter turned himself in four months after the shooting.

Manslaughter in the first degree carries a penalty of 10 to 20 years in prison. The jury recommended 10 years.

The judge will formally sentence Grinter in February.

