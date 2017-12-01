Prospect assistant police chief resigns after being suspended in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Prospect assistant police chief resigns after being suspended in September

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prospect Assistant Police Chief Todd Shaw has resigned.

Sources tell WDRB News that Shaw was under investigation for allegedly interfering in the sex abuse probe of the Louisville Metro Police Explorer program.

Shaw was suspended with pay on Sept. 1, but Prospect officials never released why. Shaw said he was cleared off any criminal charges and his resignation wasn't related to the LMPD Explorer case.

He claims the city elected to severance him out of his contract. Mayor John Evans said he can't comment.

