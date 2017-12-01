Elizabethtown mom accused of hitting 17-year-old son in face with hammer, fracturing skull

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police say they have arrested a woman after she hit her 17-year-old son in the face with a hammer, fracturing his skull.

According to an arrest report, police were called on Thursday, just after 10:30 a.m., after the staff at Hardin Memorial Hospital reported that a juvenile had been transported there with a black eye and an injury to his left cheek. It was later determined that the 17-year-old had a skull fracture.

Police say the 17-year-old told them that his mother had gotten upset with him and hit him in the face with a hammer, telling him to get out of the house.

According to the arrest report, the boy's mother, 33-year-old Monique McNair, had called dispatchers moments before the hospital called. She told dispatchers that her 17-year-old son had run away from home.

Police drove to her home on Michelle Avenue, near the intersection of Patriot Parkway and Westport Road in Elizabethtown, to interview her. While inside the home, they allegedly spotted a hammer on the living room floor, along with shattered glass.

Police say they interviewed a 14-year-old girl who also lives in the home, and she told them she saw her mother hit her older brother in the face with a hard object. She later reported the incident to a school official.

That school official then went to pick up McNair in an attempt to look for the boy, but McNair allegedly told the official from the school that she didn't want to look for him, and "she would rather go to Walmart to get her phone fixed."

Police arrested McNair and charged her with first-degree assault. She is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

