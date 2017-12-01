Warm weather gives crews an early start on the 'New Dixie Highwa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Warm weather gives crews an early start on the 'New Dixie Highway Project'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Warm weather is giving road crews a head start on work for the New Dixie Highway Project. 

In a release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said work will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, or when temperatures get above freezing. Work had been scheduled to begin Monday.   

Crews will be working this weekend on northbound US 31W (Dixie Highway) between Greenwood Road and Blanton Lane. They will be removing portions of the raised median, re-striping the roadway and shifting traffic.

The plan is to have the work complete by 5 a.m. Monday. 

Work will continue next week with crews concentrating on the northbound lanes of Dixie Highway between Greenwood Road and Blanton Lane and on the southbound lanes between Heaton Road and Upper Hunters Trace. 

Lane closures are possible on weekdays 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. and on weekends from 7 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.  

No lane closures will occur Christmas week between December 25, 2017 - January 1, 2018.  

Permanent lane closures will not begin until after the first of the year. That's when traffic will be shifted and work zones will be two lanes each direction. 

The New Dixie Highway Project will include new fiber-linked traffic signals, new concrete and landscaped medians, and a bus rapid transit line from TARC.

Frontier Diner is along the route and worried the construction will make it harder for customers to get to the restaurant.    

"It's gonna hurt us but we have to trust in our community. We have to trust in our customer base and know that they're gonna get us through it," Stanley Osborne, an employee, said.

The diner says construction on other portions of Dixie Highway is already hurting business.

