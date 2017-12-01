Warm weather gives crews an early start on the 'New Dixie Highway Project'

It's the time of year for lots of deliveries, but in the Louisville area, some goods aren't being delivered intact.

A man who was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week has died, and now his loved ones are asking the victim's friends not to retaliate.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of the teenager found shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

Holly Dunn and her then-boyfriend, Chris Maier, were walking along the railroad tracks to a party near the University of Kentucky in 1997. What was supposed to be fun night would take a dark turn.

Kentucky woman who survived serial murderer says she's thankful for 'second chance at life'

A car had veered off the road and down a hill before bursting into flames.

Roderick Johnson, 21, was just two blocks from home when he was shot six times Tuesday.

Mother of 21-year-old homicide victim pleads for son's friends to 'not retaliate'

Undercover officers are walking among us this holiday season, dressed in ways you'd never expect.

New undercover operation leads to 50 arrests in 3 days at retail outlets across Louisville

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department says all 12 are facing felony charges, mostly connected to dealing heroin and meth.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Warm weather is giving road crews a head start on work for the New Dixie Highway Project.

In a release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said work will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, or when temperatures get above freezing. Work had been scheduled to begin Monday.

Crews will be working this weekend on northbound US 31W (Dixie Highway) between Greenwood Road and Blanton Lane. They will be removing portions of the raised median, re-striping the roadway and shifting traffic.

The plan is to have the work complete by 5 a.m. Monday.

Work will continue next week with crews concentrating on the northbound lanes of Dixie Highway between Greenwood Road and Blanton Lane and on the southbound lanes between Heaton Road and Upper Hunters Trace.

Lane closures are possible on weekdays 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. and on weekends from 7 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

No lane closures will occur Christmas week between December 25, 2017 - January 1, 2018.

Permanent lane closures will not begin until after the first of the year. That's when traffic will be shifted and work zones will be two lanes each direction.

The New Dixie Highway Project will include new fiber-linked traffic signals, new concrete and landscaped medians, and a bus rapid transit line from TARC.

Frontier Diner is along the route and worried the construction will make it harder for customers to get to the restaurant.

"It's gonna hurt us but we have to trust in our community. We have to trust in our customer base and know that they're gonna get us through it," Stanley Osborne, an employee, said.

The diner says construction on other portions of Dixie Highway is already hurting business.

