Court of Appeals decision clears way for long-delayed Willow Grande tower

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Court of Appeals has upheld earlier rulings allowing a controversial luxury condo tower to be built in Louisville’s upscale Cherokee Triangle neighborhood.

The 15-story Willow Grande tower is now on the cusp of being built nearly a decade after it was first proposed, according to Sheryl Snyder, an attorney for developer Kevin Cogan.

“This is a very significant step toward the litigation finally coming to an end,” Snyder said in an interview.

In a decision handed down Friday, a three-judge panel unanimously upheld a 2016 Jefferson Circuit Court ruling in favor the Metro Council’s approval of the project.

The Cherokee Triangle Association, along with some individual property owners, had challenged the Metro Council and Louisville Metro Planning Commission approvals of the development.

Cogan plans 24 residential units in a 15-story tower at the corner of Willow and Barringer avenues. The current Bordeaux Apartments building on the site will be razed and replaced by the much taller tower.

While the Metro Council signed off on the project years ago, Cogan has not been able to obtain construction financing due to the legal challenge, Snyder said.

Snyder could not say when the project will begin. He said Cogan will likely wait to see if the neighborhood association asks the state Supreme Court to review the case, or the appellate court to reconsider, before proceeding.

Bill Seiller, an attorney for the neighbors and Cherokee Triangle Association, said he has not yet talked with his clients about whether they will continue the case.

Seiller acknowledged that any legal barriers to the development will be exhausted if no further appeals are filed.

Cogan separately sued the opponents of the project last year alleging malicious prosecution and abuse of process in their roadblocks to the development.

Seiller, who is also involved in that case, said it remains pending.

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.