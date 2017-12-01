SUNDAY EDITION | Debate stirs over bill to let Kentucky governor appoint judges

Undercover officers are walking among us this holiday season, dressed in ways you'd never expect.More >>
Undercover officers are walking among us this holiday season, dressed in ways you'd never expect.More >>
Police say the suspect had a bruise on his chest from the gun shot.More >>
Police say the suspect had a bruise on his chest from the gun shot.More >>
Judd returned to the University of Kentucky, her alma mater, to discuss gender equality, human trafficking and sexual abuse.More >>
Judd returned to the University of Kentucky, her alma mater, to discuss gender equality, human trafficking and sexual abuse.More >>
Saturday, artists at Prophecy Ink on Baxter Avenue tattooed customers with a semicolon to represent the continuing of one's life instead of ending it to raise awareness for suicide prevention.More >>
Saturday, artists at Prophecy Ink on Baxter Avenue tattooed customers with a semicolon to represent the continuing of one's life instead of ending it to raise awareness for suicide prevention.More >>
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department says all 12 are facing felony charges, mostly connected to dealing heroin and meth.More >>
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department says all 12 are facing felony charges, mostly connected to dealing heroin and meth.More >>
Amazon has apologized and offered the man a gift card.More >>
Amazon has apologized and offered the man a gift card.More >>
Jesse Schott has survived brain cancer three times and has been through 10 rounds of chemotherapy.More >>
Jesse Schott has survived brain cancer three times and has been through 10 rounds of chemotherapy.More >>
"I think it’s always best to let the people decide," Republican Sen. Wil Schroder said. "If it's up to me, we should be beholden to the people and not the governor."More >>
"I think it’s always best to let the people decide," Republican Sen. Wil Schroder said. "If it's up to me, we should be beholden to the people and not the governor."More >>
Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.More >>
Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.More >>
A criminal complaint says Hopkinsville Police Officer Daniel Gray was supposed to arrest a woman for violating her probation. Instead, he took her to a hotel and had sex with her. The woman told police she had sex with Gray multiple times in exchange for not arresting her.More >>
A criminal complaint says Hopkinsville Police Officer Daniel Gray was supposed to arrest a woman for violating her probation. Instead, he took her to a hotel and had sex with her. The woman told police she had sex with Gray multiple times in exchange for not arresting her.More >>
Their first big break came in 2014 when they identified a dozen ancient housing compounds beneath the soil at a Pueblo settlement in Blue J, New Mexico.More >>
Their first big break came in 2014 when they identified a dozen ancient housing compounds beneath the soil at a Pueblo settlement in Blue J, New Mexico.More >>
“As long as the time is being worked, I don’t see any problem with that,” Chief Steve Conrad said about officers working lots of overtime.More >>
“As long as the time is being worked, I don’t see any problem with that,” Chief Steve Conrad said about officers working lots of overtime.More >>
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has said multiple times in recent months that he first learned sexual abuse allegations in the police department’s in October 2016 – just before the scandal became public knowledge. But in a deposition this week, Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad said he first told Fischer’s chief of staff about the allegations of sex abuse in the police mentoring program in 2013 or 2014More >>
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has said multiple times in recent months that he first learned sexual abuse allegations in the police department’s in October 2016 – just before the scandal became public knowledge. But in a deposition this week, Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad said he first told Fischer’s chief of staff about the allegations of sex abuse in the police mentoring program in 2013 or 2014More >>
A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.More >>
A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.More >>
Attorneys for Lt. Jimmy Harper, who claims he was demoted as retaliation for expressing concerns about the department’s management, have already taken the deposition of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, and asked him about the Explorer investigation.More >>
Attorneys for Lt. Jimmy Harper, who claims he was demoted as retaliation for expressing concerns about the department’s management, have already taken the deposition of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, and asked him about the Explorer investigation.More >>