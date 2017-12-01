LACETT | Pitino’s pictures are finally removed from Louisville’s practice facility

This picture of Rick Pitino was taken down sometime this week at Louisville's practice facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Even after his firing in October, two pictures that featured former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino remained on the wall in the lobby of the KFC Yum! Center practice facility on campus. That is no longer the case.

As of Monday, the images were still up, but according to a U of L staffer Friday, they came down “sometime this week.”

In place of Pitino’s pictures are two new images. One promotes the all-time accomplishments of the basketball team. The other features recent Cardinal players who made it to the NBA.

On Thursday, Pitino sued the University of Louisville’s Athletic Association for breach of contract. He is asking for more than $37 million.

