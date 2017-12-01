LACETT | Pitino’s pictures are finally removed from Louisville’s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Pitino’s pictures are finally removed from Louisville’s practice facility

Posted: Updated:
This picture of Rick Pitino was taken down sometime this week at Louisville's practice facility This picture of Rick Pitino was taken down sometime this week at Louisville's practice facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Even after his firing in October, two pictures that featured former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino remained on the wall in the lobby of the KFC Yum! Center practice facility on campus. That is no longer the case. 

As of Monday, the images were still up, but according to a U of L staffer Friday, they came down “sometime this week.”

In place of Pitino’s pictures are two new images. One promotes the all-time accomplishments of the basketball team. The other features recent Cardinal players who made it to the NBA.

On Thursday, Pitino sued the University of Louisville’s Athletic Association for breach of contract. He is asking for more than $37 million.  

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.