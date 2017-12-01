Louisville offers incentive to property owners to take survey on - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville offers incentive to property owners to take survey on transforming the Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville wants input from neighbors for the $29 million transformation project in the Russell neighborhood, and it's willing to pay for it.

Surveys have already been mailed to an estimated 3,370 property owners in the area being targeted by the Vision Russell grant. So the city is offering a chance to win $100 gift cards to people who fill out the eight-page survey and send it in.

Pamela Haines owns Sweet Peaches, which sits on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard. Her restaurant is one of the few in the Russell neighborhood, but she has faith that will change.

"I believe that when they get finished with Vision Russell, there are going to be businesses on this corner, businesses on that corner, and people are going to come," Haines said.

Haines and other property owners are being asked for input on the future of the neighborhood.

"People have lived in this neighborhood a long time, and they should have an opinion," she said. "And they should have some say so in what happens in this neighborhood."

Jeana Dunlap , Director of Redevelopment Strategies for Louisville, she said the 32-question surveys ask about how long people have been in the neighborhood and whether they plan to stay.

"We know that people get bombarded with requests for surveys all of the time," Dunlap said.

She said the city is offering a chance to win a $100 gift card for property owners who complete the survey. Dunlap hopes with the holiday coming up, the incentive of a little extra cash will get more response.

The city hopes to have the surveys returned by the end of December.

